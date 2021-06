Rogers allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in two innings, and was responsible for a blown save in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

As reliable as the funky righty has been this season, he has converted just eight of his 12 save opportunities. Even so, Rogers still boasts a stellar 1.71 ERA and is tied for second in baseball with 30 relief appearances. Further, Wednesday was only the fourth appearance in which he's yielded an earned run.