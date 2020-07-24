Rogers (0-1) was charged with the Opening Day loss at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, surrendering four runs on three hits while recording just two outs.

With one out under his belt in the seventh, it all went downhill for Rogers after Mookie Betts singled and sparked a five-run rally, including a double from Cody Bellinger and a two-run single from Enrique Hernandez. Despite the loss, the 29-year-old is certainly in the conversation for saves this year. Rogers posted a 1.02 ERA and 0.85 WHIP across 17 appearances a season ago.