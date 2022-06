Rogers (0-3) took the loss Sunday versus the Pirates. He allowed a run on one hit without recording an out.

Rogers allowed Jack Suwinski's third home run of the game, a walkoff blast in the bottom of the ninth inning. Consistency has been an issue for Rogers, who has yet to go more than four appearances in a row without allowing a run this season. He has a 5.34 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB in 30.1 innings, though he's also logged 10 holds in a setup role.