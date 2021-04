Rogers allowed one hit and struck out three over a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Reds.

Rogers continues to thrive in a setup role this year. He allowed a two-out double to Eugenio Suarez in this outing, but struck out Mike Moustakas to end the threat. The 30-year-old Rogers has a 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five holds and seven strikeouts across seven outings. He's also been charged with two blown saves.