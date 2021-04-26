Rogers allowed one run on three hits and struck out a batter but was able to pick up his second save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Marlins on Sunday.

Rogers allowed a run on three singles in the ninth to give the Marlins some life but got Jazz Chisholm to end the game with groundout while stranding the potential tying run on second. It was the 30-year-old's first run allowed since April 7. He's been dominant in high leverage situations so far with a 1.23 ERA to go along with eight holds and two saves in 14 appearances.