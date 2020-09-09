Rogers (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Mariners after tossing a scoreless inning. He allowed one hit and one walk while fanning one.

Rogers now has posted back-to-back scoreless appearances out of the bullpen after allowing three runs in two outings (1.2 innings) earlier this month. Rogers has three saves but has also blown two other save chances this season and, while he should remain as a reliable late-inning arm for San Francisco, it seems he will remain behind Tony Watson in the save pecking order.