Giants' Tyler Rogers: Impressing new staff
Manager Gabe Kapler said Tuesday, "We're excited about Rogers," after he retired all three batters faced in Tuesday's spring game against the White Sox, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR Radio reports.
Rogers made his major-league debut in 2019 and delivered a 1.02 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB over 17.2 innings while recording five holds. The 29-year-old submariner may begin 2020 in a high-leverage role given San Francisco's lack of established back-end options in the bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...