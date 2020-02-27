Manager Gabe Kapler said Tuesday, "We're excited about Rogers," after he retired all three batters faced in Tuesday's spring game against the White Sox, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR Radio reports.

Rogers made his major-league debut in 2019 and delivered a 1.02 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB over 17.2 innings while recording five holds. The 29-year-old submariner may begin 2020 in a high-leverage role given San Francisco's lack of established back-end options in the bullpen.