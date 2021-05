Rogers pitched a scoreless ninth inning and allowed one hit to earn the save in Thursday's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Rogers got the call in the ninth since Jake McGee had pitched in both games in Texas prior to the Giants' scheduled off day Wednesday. The 30-year-old Rogers did well, earning his third save. He's also picked up 10 holds and two blown saves in 21 outings. The right-hander has a 0.83 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB across 21.2 innings in a high-leverage role.