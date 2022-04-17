Rogers allowed a hit in a scoreless inning in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Guardians.
Rogers continues to do his best work in a setup role. He's already earned four holds in five appearances, though he also took a loss in the lone outing he's given up a run. The right-hander has historically been more of a groundball pitcher, so it's not surprising to see him post a 3:0 K:BB across 4.2 innings. As long as his performance is steady, he'll see high-leverage work, but he shouldn't be expected to pitch very often in the ninth inning.