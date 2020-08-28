Rogers has not allowed an earned run while striking out 10 in eight innings over eight appearances since blowing a save against the Dodgers on Aug. 9.

He recorded a save against the Astros on Aug. 11, and that was the last save opportunity anyone on the Giants has seen, despite the fact they went on a seven-game winning streak earlier this month. Rogers and Tony Watson appear to be the class of the bullpen, but it is unclear who would get the next save chance, given how far and few between those chances have been.