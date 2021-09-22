Rogers saved Tuesday's 6-5 victory against the Padres, allowing one hit with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

After San Francisco took a one-run lead in the top of the ninth, manager Gabe Kapler called upon Rogers to shut down San Diego and the righty delivered. The outing did have some drama as a leadoff error and single put two runners on with one out, but a Manny Machado line drive turned into a game-ending double play. Rogers should continue to see work at the end of games though not necessarily in the ninth inning, as Dominic Leone got the save on Saturday.

More News