Rogers earned the save against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing one unearned run on one hit in one inning. He struck out one batter.

For the second game in a row, Rogers got the call with San Francisco ahead in the ninth inning. The Giants' defense committed two errors behind him to allow Chicago to pull within a run, but the right-hander got out of the inning with the save secure despite throwing only half of his 22 pitches for strikes. Rogers and Jake McGee each have eight saves on the season, but with five saves in his past eight appearances, Rogers may be the slight favorite for ninth-inning opportunities moving forward.