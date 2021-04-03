Rogers walked one and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold in Friday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Rogers was charged with a blown save in Thursday's Opening Day loss to the Mariners. Manager Gabe Kapler showed confidence in the 30-year-old right-hander by putting him into a high-leverage situation for a second straight game. Rogers responded well with a clean inning to help preserve the Giants' three-run lead. Rogers is expected to be part of a closer committee this year, but it appears Jake McGee has the edge for ninth-inning duties to start the season.