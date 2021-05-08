Rogers pitched a perfect eighth inning to earn a hold in Friday's 5-4 win over San Diego.
Manager Gabe Kapler indicated Rogers could get a look at ninth-inning duties with Jake McGee struggling, but opted to keep the hierarchy at the back of the bullpen intact Friday. It worked out just fine, with Rogers collecting his ninth hold and McGee pitching a scoreless ninth inning for the save. The 30-year-old Rogers has a 0.96 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB across 18.2 innings. He's picked up a pair of saves when McGee wasn't available -- Rogers is likely to stick in a high-leverage role throughout the season.