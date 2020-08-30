Rogers pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Rogers didn't record a strikeout, but he retired David Peralta, Christian Walker and Eduardo Escobar in order for his second save of the year. Tony Watson previously pitched a scoreless eighth inning in the contest, allowing one walk and adding a strikeout. It's unclear if Saturday's outing gives Rogers an edge for ninth-inning duties -- he has struggled with a 5.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB through 17.1 innings this season. Rogers has six holds, a blown save and a 1-3 record on his line.