Rogers (1-3) allowed two runs on two hits and recorded his only out via strikeout, taking the loss Sunday versus the Dodgers.

Rogers gave up a three-run home run to A.J. Pollock in the seventh inning, which gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead and left Rogers with the loss. The 29-year-old has five holds but also carries an unsightly 11.88 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 8.1 innings this season. He's had three bad outings and six clean ones -- Rogers has been too inconsistent to have much fantasy appeal in standard mixed leagues.