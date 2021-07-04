Rogers allowed a hit and struck out one in one inning to earn a hold in Saturday's 6-5 win over Arizona.

The right-hander appears to have shifted back into a setup role, as he has accrued four holds and one save in his eight outings following a blown save on June 9. Rogers hasn't allowed a run since that misstep, giving up only five hits while striking out eight in eight innings. Manager Gabe Kapler has alternated between Rogers and Jake McGee as the closer for stretches this season, as both have pitched well late in games. For the year, Rogers has a 1.36 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB while piling up nine saves and 14 holds in 39.2 innings.