Rogers did not allow a baserunner in one inning of work, earning the hold in Thursday's 3-0 win over Miami.

The righty now boasts a 0.71 ERA and eight strikeouts through 12.2 innings pitched. With a low-80s fastball and a rising breaking ball, Rogers and his ankle-high release point are capable of making even the most disciplined hitters look foolish. His production and value as a late-inning reliever have been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers, especially in leagues that count holds.