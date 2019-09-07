Rogers fired a scoreless inning while walking one and striking out two in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Dodgers.

Rogers picked up his first major-league hold after sitting down three of the Dodgers' toughest right-handed hitters in the seventh inning. The submarine righty has experienced early success with a 1.35 ERA over 6.2 innings since being called up Aug. 27. With Reyes Moronta and Trevor Gott both being placed on the 60-day IL, Rogers could find himself in more high-leverage situations against righty-heavy portions of opposing lineups.