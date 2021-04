Rogers picked up his first save of the season Sunday against the Marlins after pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Rogers tossed seven of his 11 pitches for strikes and closed the door on the Marlins with little trouble, retiring the three batters he faced -- Corey Dickerson, Miguel Rojas and Jorge Alfaro -- via groundouts. Rogers has not allowed a run in any of his last six outings and should operate as the Giants' closer while Jake McGee is on the COVID-19 list.