Rogers pitched a scoreless inning with one hit and one strikeout to earn a hold in Monday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Rogers was one of four Giants relievers to keep a fairly clean pitching line as the bullpen was tasked with covering four innings Monday. The 30-year-old has collected two holds in three appearances this season. He's allowed an unearned run, two hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. Rogers has slotted in as a setup man to Jake McGee early in 2021, but the former can't be counted out of the saves conversation this soon.