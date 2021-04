Rogers pitched a scoreless eighth inning with one walk to earn a hold in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Reds.

Rogers is flourishing as setup man to closer Jake McGee. The 30-year-old Rogers collected his fourth hold in the last five days, so he could see his workload managed in the near future. He's pitched to a 1.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 7:3 K:BB and six holds across eight innings overall. The sidearm pitcher won't blow batters away with velocity, but he's been effective nonetheless.