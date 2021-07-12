Rogers struck out one in a perfect inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 3-1 win over Washington.

After a rough stretch in early June, Rogers has bounced back well. He's allowed just one run in his last 11.1 innings across 12 appearances while adding two saves and seven holds in that span. The sidearm-throwing righty has been excellent for much of the season with a 1.47 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB in 43 innings overall while logging 10 saves and 17 holds. He's shared the bulk of the save chances with Jake McGee, who worked the ninth inning for his 19th save of the year Sunday.