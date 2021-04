Rogers pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with one walk to earn a hold in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Rockies.

Rogers helped protect a 3-0 lead when he entered with two outs in the seventh inning. He also worked through the eighth. He's posted a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and four strikeouts over six innings this season. He's racked up four holds while also taking a pair of blown saves as the primary setup man to Jake McGee.