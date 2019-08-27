Giants' Tyler Rogers: Promoted to majors

Rogers had his contract selected from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Rogers will have a chance to make his big-league debut after posting a 4.21 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 55:28 K:BB over 62 innings this season at Triple-A. He'll work out of the bullpen while with San Francisco.

Our Latest Stories