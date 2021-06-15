Rogers allowed two hits in a scoreless inning in Monday's 5-2 win over Arizona.
The 30-year-old has allowed multiple baserunners in five of his last seven outings. Rogers appeared to take control of San Francisco's closer job in mid-May, but he worked the eighth inning Monday while Jake McGee threw a perfect inning for the save. It's safe to say manager Gabe Kapler will go with the hot hand in the ninth inning. Rogers has still put up excellent ratios with a 1.60 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 33.2 innings. He's added eight saves and 11 holds in a high-leverage role.