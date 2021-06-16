Rogers earned the save against Arizona on Tuesday with a perfect inning during which he struck one one batter.

It didn't look like the Giants would have any use for a closer early on, as Arizona built up a quick seven-run lead. However, San Francisco's offense stormed back and took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Rogers a shot at his ninth save. He had little trouble taking advantage of the opportunity, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning and striking out Asdrubal Cabrera to end the game. Rogers has emerged as the Giants' top closing option due to a standout 1.56 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 34.2 innings. His 4.7 K/9 and .239 BABIP provide some reason to doubt whether those numbers will hold up, however.