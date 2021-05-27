Rogers earned the save against Arizona on Wednesday by pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He allowed three hits and struck out one.

Rogers walked a high wire in the ninth frame, allowing singles to three of the first four batters he faced before striking out Ketel Marte and retiring Eduardo Escobar on a groundout. The right-hander now has six saves on the campaign, and he appears to be in a true tandem closer role with Jake McGee (11 saves). Rogers has the overall better numbers, registering a minuscule 0.68 ERA and 0.90 WHIP on the season. He hasn't yet posted the strikeout numbers of a typical closer, however, fanning only 14 batters across 26.2 frames.