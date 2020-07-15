Manager Gabe Kapler suggested Rogers will fill a flexible role but could see save opportunities this season, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. "He's one guy we've been very clear and upfront with. There's been extra conversations with [Rogers]," Kapler said. "We see him as a Swiss army knife, a guy who can bounce back from a two-inning stint and give us an inning the next day. ... We also see his ability to perform in a traditional reliever's role. But he's mentally equipped to handle high-leverage situations. The fastball-slider combination can play to both right-handed and left-handed hitters. We also have data over the last three years that makes us confident in that assessment."

It's hard to know what exactly to make of this quote, though it's clear Rogers is going to play a big role in the San Francisco bullpen this season. Perhaps a tell: Kapler saying Rogers is "mentally equipped" for high-leverage duty, and his mention of the "data over the last three years," perhaps alluding to Rogers closing in the minors in recent seasons. The submariner got the save opportunity in Saturday's intrasquad game and allowed a walkoff hit, per Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, and the Giants are probably not going to provide a lot of save chances in a short season. That said, it sounds like Rogers has Kapler's trust, and it's not out of the question Rogers ends up seeing the lion's share of those save chances over Tony Watson, even if he lacks the dominance typically associated with closing.