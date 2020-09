Rogers struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning Sunday, earning the save in a 4-2 win over Arizona.

Rogers needed just 12 pitches to cruise through the ninth inning Sunday and pick up us third save of the season. It was a promising outing for the 29-year-old after he'd allowed three runs over his previous two appearances, including a blown save chance on Sep. 2. Still, Rogers is sporting a 6.00 ERA across 21 innings this season.