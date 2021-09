Rogers (5-1) struck out the side in a perfect inning to earn the win Thursday over Milwaukee.

The right-hander needed just 13 pitches (10 strikes) in the eighth inning, and San Francisco pulled ahead with a four-run rally to make him the pitcher of record. Rogers has given up three runs in 16 innings since the start of August, adding 12 strikeouts, three wins, a save and six holds in that span. For the year, he owns a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 44:9 K:BB across 65 innings, primarily as a setup man.