Rogers fired two scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out three to earn his fifth hold of the season in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Braves.

Rogers has been on a roll since joining the majors Aug. 27, posting a 1.23 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and a 5.5 K/BB ratio through 14 appearances. The submarine reliever isn't blowing batters away with a low-80s fastball, but his deceptive delivery and frisbee slider have kept opposing hitters off balance. The trust Bruce Bochy showed in Rogers by letting him pitch two innings against a loaded Braves' lineup is telling. The 28-year-old rookie has quickly become a high-leverage reliever for the Giants, and he is making a strong case for a bullpen spot out of the gates next season.