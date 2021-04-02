Rogers allowed an unearned run and one hit in two-thirds of an inning, taking a blown save in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Rogers entered the game after Jarlin Garcia worked into a jam in the eighth inning. An error by Brandon Belt allowed two runs to score, handing Rogers the blown save, although Alex Dickerson's homer in the ninth got the 30-year-old righty off the hook. It's a slightly discouraging start for Rogers, especially considering Jake McGee worked a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation. There's no clear answer as to which pitcher will rise above the rest for saves in a crowded Giants bullpen, but Rogers should be expected to see high-leverage situations.