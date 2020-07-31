Rogers (1-2) took the loss Thursday, allowing six runs (five earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out two in one inning versus the Padres.

Rogers did just fine in the ninth inning, retiring the side cleanly, but it all fell apart when he retook the mound in the 10th. Rogers failed to record an out in the extra inning, and the damage was far too much for the Giants to overcome. The 29-year-old had produced three straight scoreless appearances after a similar blow-up on Opening Day against the Dodgers. Rogers' inconsistent pitching in non-save situations will likely keep him behind Trevor Gott and Tony Watson for closer duties in 2020.