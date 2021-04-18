Rogers pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with a hit and a strikeout to earn a hold, but the Giants took a 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Marlins on Saturday. He also hit a batter.

Rogers entered the game with one out in the seventh inning. When he hit Garrett Cooper with a pitch, that loaded the bases, but Rogers was able to get Corey Dickerson to groundout, ending the threat. The right-hander also worked the eighth inning to notch his seventh hold of the season. Rogers has a 0.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 9.2 innings in nine appearances this season. He continues to work as the setup man to closer Jake McGee, who blew his first save of the season Saturday.