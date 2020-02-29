Play

Ross (elbow) felt good after throwing an inning Friday against Colorado, Evan Webeck of The Mercury News reports.

Friday's outing was Ross' first game action since being shut down due to ulnar neuritis back in May. He's in camp with the Giants as a non-roster invitee and has a shot at a rotation spot if healthy, but expectations should probably be low for an oft-injured veteran who has just one season with an ERA below 6.00 in the last four years.

