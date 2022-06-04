Brown was named the California League Player of the Month for May, San Jose Giants broadcaster Joe Ritzo reports.

Brown was fantastic in May, slashing .448/.538/.885 with nine home runs, 21 RBI and 25 runs scored. The 23-year-old outfielder has maintained a .347/.434/.629 slash line in 196 plate appearances for Single-A San Jose in his first year of affiliated ball. Given his strong hitting, it wouldn't be surprising to see Brown eventually move up north to High-A Eugene at some point this summer.