Brown (knee), who remains on Double-A Richmond's 7-day injured list, shifted his rehab assignment from Single-A San Jose to High-A Eugene on May 5 and has gone 6-for-20 with a home run and two stolen bases in his first five games with the latter affiliate.

Brown was placed on the IL coming out of spring training after he underwent minor right knee surgery in March, but he's now gotten nine games under his belt between San Jose and Eugene and should be on the cusp of debuting for Richmond. The 24-year-old outfielder is widely regarded as one of the top position prospects in the Giants' farm system.