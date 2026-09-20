Bericoto went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Dodgers.

This was Bericoto's second game and first start back in the lineup after a nearly month-long absence due to a knee injury. The outfielder served as the designated hitter and got both of his hits off Tarik Skubal. Bericoto is batting .253 with a .731 OPS, five homers, 14 RBI, nine runs scored, four doubles and one stolen base over 35 games in the majors. He'll compete for a short-side platoon role to close out the campaign.