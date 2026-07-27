Giants' Victor Bericoto: Resumes baseball activities

Giants manager Tony Vitello said Saturday that Bericoto (oblique) may be ready to return from the 10-day injured list "within a couple of weeks, could be sooner," MLB.com reports.

Bericoto will have to complete a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated, but he has a few more boxes to check in his recovery from a left oblique strain before the Giants send him to one of their affiliates. The 24-year-old outfielder has been cleared to begin baseball activities, with Vitello noting that Bericoto resumed playing catch and hitting off a tee within the past few days.