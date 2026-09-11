Bericoto (knee) went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Triple-A Sacramento's 6-2 loss to Las Vegas on Thursday.

After being placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 24 with a bone bruise in his right knee, Bericoto returned to game action in Sacramento's 1-0 loss to Las Vegas on Wednesday, going 0-for-4. He reached base safely Thursday, hitting a leadoff single in the sixth inning before coming around to score. The 24-year-old slashed .244/.253/.419 with 12 RBI, seven runs scored, four long balls and a stolen base across 87 big-league plate appearances before landing on the IL.