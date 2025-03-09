Meckler was removed in the bottom of the first inning of Sunday's Cactus League game against the Cubs due to an apparent injury, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Meckler grounded out in his lone at-bat during the top of the inning, then appeared to get hurt while unsuccessfully diving at an Ian Happ line drive that fell in the gap for a double in the bottom of the frame. Immediately after the play, the Giants subbed Hunter Bishop into the game in place of Meckler. The Giants will likely provide an update on Meckler's status following the game.