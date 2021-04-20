Peralta struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his second save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Phillies.

After picking up his first career save in the 10th inning a couple weeks ago, Peralta's second came in more conventional fashion as manager Gabe Kapler turned to the southpaw in a save situation with Jake McGee unavailable while recovering from the COVID-19 vaccine. Peralta hasn't pitched poorly this season by any means, posting a 3.86 ERA and 6:2 K:BB through seven innings with two wins in addition to his surprising saves, but Kapler's track record when it comes to bullpen usage offers no clues as to whether Peralta is now a trusted part of the Giants' late-inning crew, or won't see another save chance the rest of the year.