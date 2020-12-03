site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wandy Peralta: Comes to terms with Giants
Peralta agreed to a one-year, $925,000 deal with the Giants on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 29-year-old lefty logged a career-best 3.29 ERA in 27.1 innings (25 appearances) last season. His 12.3 K-BB% was his best rate since 2017. He should work in the middle innings for the Giants.
