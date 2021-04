Peralta didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one across one inning to pick up the save Wednesday against the Padres.

Peralta entered the game in the 10th inning with a one-run lead and managed to strand the runner starting at second base. He earned the save opportunity because both Tyler Rogers and Jake McGee pitched prior to extra frames. While he's not likely to earn many more saves this season barring injury, Peralta pitched has pitched a scoreless three innings to begin the campaign.