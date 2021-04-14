Peralta (2-0) allowed a run on two hits over one inning to earn the win Tuesday versus the Reds.

Peralta allowed a game-tying RBI single to Alex Blandino in the seventh inning, which stuck him with a blown save. The Giants retook the lead in the bottom of the seventh and held onto it, which gave Peralta his second win in five outings. He's pitched to a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and four strikeouts across five innings. He's also notched a save, but the 29-year-old won't often see such opportunities with Jake McGee and Tyler Rogers commanding the late innings so far.