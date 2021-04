Peralta (1-0) struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the win Friday versus the Mariners.

Peralta relieved Johnny Cueto and finished the sixth inning before retiring the side in the seventh. The 29-year-old Peralta enjoyed his best major-league season in 2020 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB across 27.1 innings. The southpaw hasn't recorded a save in the big leagues yet, so expect him to continue seeing most of his appearances in the middle innings.