Peralta was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Saturday.

Peralta hasn't been very good in 34 innings for the Reds this season, posting a 6.09 ERA and a 6.95 in 34 innings. His 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 9.9 percent walk rate are each worse than average. He'll get to pitch in a pitcher-friendly home park for the first time in his career in San Francisco, but his career 5.00 ERA doesn't look particularly good even when Great American Ballpark is factored in.

