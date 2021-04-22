Peralta (2-1) allowed a run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in one-third of an inning in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.

Peralta entered the game in the ninth inning with the score tied 5-5, and he worked into a jam. Andrew Knapp hit a walkoff single to leave Peralta with the loss. The 29-year-old southpaw has a 4.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across 7.1 innings this season. He's also picked up two saves and a blown save, but he's not expected to get much late-inning work with Jake McGee locked in as the Giants' closer.