Giants' Wendolyn Bautista: Signs minor-league deal with Giants

Bautista agreed to a minor-league contract with the Giants on Thursday, Andersen Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.

The right-hander has pitched with Triple-A Louisville over parts of the past three seasons, where he recorded a 9.64 ERA with a 2.25 WHIP. The report doesn't explicitly say so, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Bautista work in major-league camp during spring training. However, he likely still has to develop prior to reaching the majors.

